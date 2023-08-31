Uzbekistan, Swiss Meyer Burger Discuss Prospects For Implementing Joint Energy Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 1. Uzbekistan
and Meyer Burger Technology AG, Switzerland, discussed the
prospects of implementing joint projects in the field of energy,
Trend reports.
According to an official source, these issues were discussed on
August 29 this year during a meeting between the Minister of
Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov, and
the CEO of Meyer Burger, Gunter Erfurt.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for the
implementation of joint projects in the field of energy with the
involvement of advanced industrial technologies from Meyer
Burger.
The company's representatives highly appreciated the practical
aspects of the business climate created in Uzbekistan for the
comfortable activity of investors and expressed interest in
developing further cooperation.
Furthermore, as part of a constructive exchange of views, a plan
for the implementation of joint projects in the energy sector with
the introduction of innovative developments by the company was
agreed.
Meanwhile, Meyer Burger Technology AG is a Swiss company
specializing in the production and supply of modules and components
for photovoltaic plants.
