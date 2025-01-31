Guillain-Barre Syndrome In Maharashtra: 130 Cases, 4 Deaths, 20 On Ventilator Pune Issues Guidelines For Citizens

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Pune: With an increase in Guillain-Barré Syndrome cases in Pune, Maharashtra, the city's Municipal Corporation has issued guidelines to safeguard citizens from the condition. Two additional deaths were reported on January 31, one from Pimpri-Chinchwad and the other from Pune, as reported by News18 report. One of two deaths involved a 36-year-old Ola-Uber driver from Pimple Gurav, who was admitted to Yashwantrao Chavan Hospital on January 21 with suspected GBS.

| Centre, Maha govt start surveys in Pune as Guillain-Barré Syndrome cases surge What is Guillain-Barré syndrome?

Guillain-Barre syndrome is a condition where the immune system attacks the nerves, potentially causing weakness, numbness, or paralysis.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome cases in Pune

The GBS outbreak in Pune and surrounding areas is likely linked to contaminated water sources. As per the Maharashtra State Health Department, a total of 130 suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) have been identified till January 30. Out of these, 73 patients have been confirmed as having GBS.

“25 patients are from Pune Municipal Corporation, 74 from newly added villages in the PMC area, 13 from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation , 9 from Pune Rural, and 9 from other districts. Among the affected individuals, 20 are currently on ventilator support,” the health department said as reported by ANI.

| What is Guillain-Barré syndrome? Symptoms, treatment and care Health guidelines against Guillain-Barré SyndromeWater Safety Measures:

1. Ensure that the water you drink is safe.

2. Filter water before drinking, boil it for at least twenty minutes, and let it cool before consumption.

Food Safety Guidelines:

1. Wash vegetables and fruits carefully.

2. Consume freshly cooked, clean home-made food. Avoid eating street food or exposed, unhygienic food items whenever possible.

3. Ensure poultry and meat are completely cooked before consumption.

4. Avoid eating undercooked or rawud, especially eggs and chicken (non-vegetarian food).