UNRWA: No Confirmation From Israeli Occupation On Activities Ban

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- Director of Communications at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Juliette Touma, stated on Friday that the agency has not received confirmation from the Israeli regarding implementing of a law that would halt UNRWA's activities in the occupied Palestinian territories (OPT).

The law, which was passed by the Israeli Knesset, was set to go into effect on January 30.

On January 24, Israeli occupation authorities sent a letter to the United Nations Secretary-General requesting that stop its operations in Jerusalem and evacuate all its premises by January 30, however, no details on the implementation were provided, explained Touma during a press release.

Despite this, UNRWA is continuing to provide essential services across the OTP including in Gaza and the West Bank as well as East Jerusalem, she stressed.

"The implementation of these laws aimed at preventing UNRWA from delivering critical services will have catastrophic consequences on the lives and futures of Palestinian refugees, including healthcare and education. Our work is crucial for their survival," Touma said.

Touma also clarified that the departure of UNRWA's international staff from East Jerusalem was due to their short-term visas expiring on January 29, which were issued by Israeli occupation authorities.

Regarding Jerusalem, Touma pointed out that UNRWA provides primary healthcare services to around 70,000 patients and offers education to over 1,100 students.

She stressed that UNRWA headquarters located in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood has had a legal presence in East Jerusalem for more than 70 years and serves as the center for operations in the occupied West Bank.

"We continue to have staff working in Gaza and have been able to bring in trucks of essential supplies. Just yesterday, UNRWA distributed aid through our team of more than 5,000 staff members on the ground," she said.

UNRWA's ongoing financial difficulties threaten its ability to provide basic services to millions of Palestinian refugees, she warned.

Touma called on the international community to increase its support for UNRWA stressing that the fate of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian refugees depends on sustainable funding.

"UNRWA remains committed to its humanitarian mission despite the challenges. Any interruption of our operations would have disastrous consequences for the lives and future of Palestinian refugees especially since there is no permanent solution to their situation," she concluded. (end)

