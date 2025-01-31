Disputes Over Aid To Ukraine Harm Everyone Bundestag Deputy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany's Social Democrats support providing aid to Ukraine and are not interested in disputes over additional military assistance.

Dietmar Nietan, a Bundestag deputy and a member of the executive committee of the Social Party (SPD), told this to Ukrinform.

Photo: Olha Tanasiichuk / Ukrinform

"I do not understand what the dispute is about. We, as Social Democrats, are committed to defending the freedom of Ukraine and Europe, and we must provide the necessary resources to Ukrainians," Nietan said.

He considers the ongoing debate unnecessary and harmful to Ukraine, Germany's reputation, the SPD, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz personally.

The politician expressed hope that the issue would be resolved quickly, especially given the uncertainty surrounding U.S. support for Ukraine under President Donald Trump.

"One thing is clear: Europe must do more. This means that Germany must also increase its support for Ukraine," Nietan said.

When asked whether the military aid budget could be increased beyond the amount currently allocated in Germany's financial plan, Nietan noted that the budget would be approved by the new parliament and government, which must follow the Bundestag's instructions and decisions. He expects this to happen around June, but certainly not before the elections scheduled for February 23.

"Now is not the time to argue over EUR 3 billion more or less, because, unfortunately, Ukraine actually needs not EUR 3 billion, but EUR 30 billion. I want there to be no doubt -- not only in Ukraine but throughout Europe -- that the SPD stands firmly with Ukraine," Nietan said.

On January 21, the Bundestag adopted a proposal by the Free Democratic Party (FDP) urging the government to cease blocking additional military aid to Ukraine and immediately submit relevant proposals to the budget committee. The motion was supported by the FDP and the opposition CDU/CSU, while the right-wing Alternative for Germany and left-wing parties opposed it. The Social Democrats and Greens abstained. The proposal is non-binding. The 2025 draft budget includes EUR 4 billion in military aid for Ukraine, or nearly half of the amount allocated last year.