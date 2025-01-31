Barrot's Pandemonium Aims To Conceal France's Shortcomings In Addressing Internal Problems

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
On January 29, 2025, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot
once again voiced unsubstantiated allegations against Azerbaijan,
accusing the country of interfering in France's overseas
territories. These claims, presented during a Senate discussion,
marked yet another episode in France's ongoing campaign to
discredit Azerbaijan's efforts on the global stage.
Barrot's statement, claiming that Azerbaijan's "Baku Initiative
Group" was behind attempts to destabilize France's overseas
regions, including New Caledonia and Corsica, raised more questions
than answers. He condemned Azerbaijan for allegedly orchestrating
digital and physical efforts to influence France's territorial
integrity, even referencing a December 2024 report from the Viginum
service, which supposedly confirmed such interference.
"Thank you, esteemed senators, for raising questions to the
government regarding the unacceptable actions of a group called the
'Baku Initiative Group,'" Barrot began, painting Azerbaijan as a
sinister force meddling in France's internal affairs. The
accusations weren't new. Just days earlier, Barrot took to X
(formerly Twitter), denouncing the "Baku Group" for destabilizing
French politics in New Caledonia, labelling Azerbaijan's actions as
“unacceptable” and demanding they cease immediately.
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs swiftly responded to these baseless accusations , reiterating
that it was, in fact, France's colonial policies in New Caledonia
that were at the heart of the tensions, not Azerbaijan's actions.
The Ministry stressed that Barrot's claims were merely an attempt
to divert attention from France's own shortcomings in addressing
the demands of the indigenous population in its overseas
territories, particularly New Caledonia, where France has long been
criticized for its repressive actions.
As Azerbaijan's spokesperson Aykhan Hajizade pointed out,“The
comment by the Foreign Minister of France accusing Azerbaijan of
overseas territories interference is an overt attempt to cover up
France's inaction vis-a-vis demands of the indigenous population of
New Caledonia.” The Ministry also emphasized the absurdity of
France's attempt to shift the blame to Azerbaijan, when it is
France itself that continues to exploit and oppress its overseas
territories.
President Ilham Aliyev had previously highlighted how external
forces, including France, have been trying to influence the
situation in the South Caucasus. During a recent speech, he
addressed how foreign attempts to meddle in Azerbaijan's internal
affairs and territorial integrity, particularly regarding the
historical region of Garabagh, have been met with firm resistance
from Baku.
The continued focus by Paris on Azerbaijan's role in the affairs
of its overseas territories reveals the growing frustration of the
French government, which has failed to deliver meaningful solutions
to longstanding issues like the fight for self-determination in New
Caledonia. Despite Barrot's dramatic rhetoric, Azerbaijan's stance
remains clear-supporting the fight against colonial oppression,
whether in the South Caucasus or France's overseas territories, is
not a cause for shame.
Azerbaijan's efforts to expose France's colonial legacy and its
refusal to accept any meddling in its territorial integrity, as
President Aliyev recently affirmed, are not going unnoticed. While
Paris continues to accuse Azerbaijan of interference, the reality
is that Azerbaijan is, in fact, standing up for justice, not just
for its own people, but also for those resisting colonial rule
around the world.
Instead of engaging in theatrical displays of condemnation,
Barrot and the French government would do well to reconsider their
approach. If France truly seeks to resolve its issues with
Azerbaijan, it must take concrete steps-starting with ending its
colonial practices in the overseas territories and addressing the
root causes of the unrest.
So, as France's foreign minister continues to deliver his
impassioned speeches, perhaps it's time for him to address the real
issues head-on. Instead of pointing fingers at Azerbaijan, Barrot
and his government must confront the uncomfortable reality of
France's ongoing colonial policies. After all, the true question is
not whether Azerbaijan is interfering in France's territories, but
whether France is willing to face the consequences of its colonial
history and stop destabilizing the South Caucasus in the
process.
We respect our relationship with Paris over the past three
decades. But it is time for France to face the truth and
acknowledge that its colonial policies, not Azerbaijan's supposed
interference, are the true source of instability in the region.
Only by addressing these issues head-on can France begin to mend
its relationship with Azerbaijan and take meaningful steps toward
peace and cooperation.
