Germany Must Help Ukraine Stay Strong German Deputy Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany must continue supporting Ukraine to ensure it remains strong before lasting peace can be achieved.

German Deputy Foreign Tobias Lindner made this statement during a debate in the Bundestag on Friday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"If we want a lasting and just peace, we must continue to ensure that Ukraine is in a position of strength," Lindner said.

He emphasized that any solution regarding Ukraine must include Ukraine itself, just as any solution concerning European security must involve Europeans.

Bundestag calls on to stop blocking additional aid to Ukraine

According to Lindner, Russia's actions extend far beyond its war against Ukraine. Russian weapons systems, modernized and stationed, have the capability to reach deep into Western Europe.

"This remains the greatest and most immediate threat to our security in Europe and Germany for the foreseeable future," he said.

Lindner also highlighted threats in the Baltic Sea, challenges to freedom of navigation, and increasing hybrid threats affecting all European nations. He noted that hybrid activities against EU and NATO partners have grown not only in quantity but also in sophistication. While previously centered on espionage, disinformation, and cyberattacks, recent incidents now include acts of sabotage against critical infrastructure.

Under these circumstances, Germany's level of responsibility has evolved. Greater investment in security is required, particularly in the armed forces, to ensure they can effectively defend both national and allied interests, the diplomat said.

As reported, NATO has significantly strengthened its presence on its eastern flank in response to Russia's actions. This includes increased airspace patrols over the Baltic region, an expanded German presence in Lithuania, and enhanced monitoring of underwater infrastructure.