Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan Move To Simplify Travel With Biometric Passport Proposal

In a significant move to simplify cross-border travel, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are exploring the possibility of using biometric passports instead of traditional foreign passports for travel between the two countries. Azernews reports that this initiative aims to enhance convenience and streamline the travel process for citizens of both nations.

The proposal was discussed during a meeting between representatives of Uzbekistan's of Internal Affairs' Entry-Exit and Citizenship Registration Department and Azerbaijan's State Migration Service. The talks also included participation from the consular and legal departments of both countries' Ministries of Foreign Affairs.

One of the key topics on the agenda was the potential recognition of biometric ID cards as valid travel documents for crossing the borders between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. If implemented, this would allow citizens to use their national biometric ID cards instead of traditional passports, simplifying the travel process and reducing administrative burdens.

This initiative is part of broader efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and promote people-to-people connections between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. Both countries have been actively working to enhance cooperation in various fields, including trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.

It is worth noting that Uzbekistan ranks among the top ten tourist source countries for Azerbaijan. The number of Uzbek tourists has been growing year by year. In 2024, the number of Uzbek tourists soared by 16 per cent.