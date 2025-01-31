Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan Move To Simplify Travel With Biometric Passport Proposal
Date
1/31/2025 8:15:41 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
In a significant move to simplify cross-border travel,
Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are exploring the possibility of using
biometric passports instead of traditional foreign passports for
travel between the two countries. Azernews reports
that this initiative aims to enhance convenience and streamline the
travel process for citizens of both nations.
The proposal was discussed during a meeting between
representatives of Uzbekistan's Ministry of Internal Affairs'
Entry-Exit and Citizenship Registration Department and Azerbaijan's
State Migration Service. The talks also included participation from
the consular and legal departments of both countries' Ministries of
Foreign Affairs.
One of the key topics on the agenda was the potential
recognition of biometric ID cards as valid travel documents for
crossing the borders between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. If
implemented, this would allow citizens to use their national
biometric ID cards instead of traditional passports, simplifying
the travel process and reducing administrative burdens.
This initiative is part of broader efforts to strengthen
bilateral relations and promote people-to-people connections
between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. Both countries have been
actively working to enhance cooperation in various fields,
including trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.
It is worth noting that Uzbekistan ranks among the top ten
tourist source countries for Azerbaijan. The number of Uzbek
tourists has been growing year by year. In 2024, the number of
Uzbek tourists soared by 16 per cent.
MENAFN31012025000195011045ID1109152964
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.