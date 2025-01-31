People's Artist Rufat Khalilzade To Hold Meeting In Baku
Laman Ismayilova
An artistic evening and meeting with the head of the Azerbaijan
State Dance Ensemble, People's Artist, choreographer Rufat
Khalilzade will take place at Azerbaijan State Children's
Philharmonic on February 11, Azernews reports.
The event is organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific,
Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMİM) with the
support of the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic and the
Gara Garayev Central School of Arts within the project "Friend of
the Master".
The meeting will discuss the history and development of
choreography and national dance performance, the preservation of
national traditions and values in the modern period, approaches
to new trends and styles of teaching choreography. Compositions
performed by various dance groups will be presented.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
and Milli.
