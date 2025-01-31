عربي


People's Artist Rufat Khalilzade To Hold Meeting In Baku

1/31/2025 8:15:41 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

An artistic evening and meeting with the head of the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble, People's Artist, choreographer Rufat Khalilzade will take place at Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic on February 11, Azernews reports.

The event is organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMİM) with the support of the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic and the Gara Garayev Central School of Arts within the project "Friend of the Master".

The meeting will discuss the history and development of choreography and national dance performance, the preservation of national traditions and values ​​in the modern period, approaches to new trends and styles of teaching choreography. Compositions performed by various dance groups will be presented.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.

AzerNews

