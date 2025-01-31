Former Captive Butkevych: Council Of Europe And PACE Leadership Heard Us

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The testimonies of former Ukrainian captives in the Council of Europe and the European Parliament were intended to encourage European authorities to exert pressure on international organizations responsible for monitoring places of detention.

This was stated by the released human rights activist and journalist Maksym Butkevych in a commentary to an Ukrinform correspondent on the sidelines of the Council of Europe meetings, speaking about the content of the meetings in Brussels and Strasbourg.

“We have observed that personal stories from people's own experience regarding the conditions of detainees have a significant impact. They are much more important than just the numbers in reports, which often include numerous zeros when discussing the number of detainees,” Butkevych said following the special hearings of four PACE committees on the issue of detention of Ukrainian POWs and civilian hostages in Russia.

He said that the stories of those released from captivity are shocking and have a significant emotional impact. It is therefore crucial to continue to do so to explain the true purpose of Russia's actions.

"My colleagues and I have confirmed that we are dealing with a nationwide Russian system of torture and ill-treatment of Ukrainians. This is not being done to obtain any important military or military information from them, but simply because they preserve their identity and do not share Russian values. This is already sufficient grounds for the aggressors to inflict pain and suffering," he explained.

In his opinion, the position of the Ukrainian side should be clear: any potential peace talks should be preconditioned by a large exchange and a large release of POWs and civilians.

“PACE President Rousopoulos definitely heard us. He confirmed that this is a very important and absolutely clear point. As well as our insistent request to ensure external access and monitoring to the places where our prisoners are held. We pointed out to the role and mandate of the International Committee of the Red Cross, which has the right to do so under international humanitarian law. The Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Bjørn Berge, has assured us that he will certainly convey this information to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe,” said Butkevych.

He noted that the same issues were the focus of attention in the European Parliament during hearings in the Human Rights Subcommittee on the problems of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians deprived of their liberty.

“The meeting aroused great interest, and these points were discussed quite lively. In addition to me, a representative of a British legal organization specializing in crimes against humanity, Ewelina Ochab, spoke there, as well as Ms. Marta Witkowska from the European External Action Service. The latter reiterated that they will support Ukraine for as long as necessary and as intensively as necessary. The EU wants Ukraine to win this war,” said the human rights activist.

As reported by Ukrinform, three released Kremlin prisoners - Maksym Butkevych, Leniya Umerova and Yulian Pylypey - spoke at a joint hearing of four PACE committees during the Assembly's winter session.

