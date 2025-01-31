Culture Ministry, Composers' Union Announce Music Competition
1/31/2025
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Composers' Union
have announced a national competition in orchestral and choral
composition dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the glorious
Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, Azernews
reports.
The main purpose of the competition is to identify new works
that reflect the great Victory of Azerbaijan at a high professional
level under the leadership of the Victorious Commander-in-Chief,
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, distinguished by the
perfection of form, depth of content, patriotic ideas and meeting
literary and artistic criteria.
Only new orchestral and choral works that have not been
previously performed or published anywhere can be submitted to the
competition. Only persons with higher professional composition
education can participate, there are no age restrictions.
The first-place winner will receive a cash prize of 7,000
manats, the second-place winner will receive 5,000 manats, and the
third-place winner will receive 3,000 manats.
Participants must submit the score of the work and a CD
recording (electronic) to the Union of Composers of Azerbaijan by
October 1, after which the works will be evaluated by a jury.
