The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced this on , according to Ukrinform.

"Today, missile and artillery units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a command post of the Kursk Group of Forces of the Russian Armed Forces in the city of Rylsk, Kursk region. As a result of a precise and coordinated strike, the enemy's command post was destroyed," the statement read.

According to the General Staff, this operation is part of an ongoing effort to dismantle enemy command structures, thereby weakening their ability to coordinate combat operations and logistics.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to inflict heavy losses on Russian troops, targeting their command system and diminishing their offensive capabilities. These operations will persist until Russian aggression against Ukraine ceases entirely, the General Staff said.

Earlier, on January 12, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a precision strike on a command post of the 2nd Guards Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region.

This photo is illustrative