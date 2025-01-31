Educhain Expands K-12 ERP Solution Suite With Strategic Acquisition Of Rarome

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Massive : Educhain, a leading digital credentialing provider for schools, universities, and ministries of education, has announced the of Rarome, a comprehensive K-12 school management offering solutions such as attendance tracking, timetable scheduling, appointment management, and visitor management. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

With a decade-long track record in transforming academic institutions through instant issuance and authentication of digital credentials, Educhain has built a trusted client base that includes UAE University, Khalifa University, Zayed University, Higher Colleges of Technology, University of Sharjah, and the Repton Family of Schools.

“By acquiring Rarome, Educhain is strategically expanding its capabilities to better serve K-12 institutions,” said Gary Liang, Director at Educhain.“This acquisition enhances our ability to offer comprehensive school management tools, addressing the growing demand for user-friendly, integrated solutions that streamline school operations and improve student outcomes.”





Since 2017, Rarome has been providing K-12 schools with an all-in-one ERP platform that covers everything from admissions and administration to financial management and student information systems. The addition of Rarome's expertise will allow Educhain to integrate powerful ERP tools with its digital credentialing solutions, delivering a seamless experience to academic institutions.

“We are excited to join forces with Educhain,” said Virendra Maloo, CEO of Rarome.“Our shared vision of leveraging technology to empower educators and streamline school operations will help us deliver even greater value to schools globally. By combining our strengths, we will create a robust platform that integrates school management with secure digital credentialing, ensuring academic institutions have the tools they need to succeed in the digital age.”

This acquisition marks a significant step for Educhain as it expands into the K-12 ERP space to meet the evolving needs of academic institutions. With the addition of Rarome's platform, Educhain is now uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end solutions that support schools in managing both administrative tasks and digital credentials more efficiently.