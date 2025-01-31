U.S. Understands Need To Put Pressure On Russia To End War Kallas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The new U.S. administration understands it is necessary to keep exerting pressure on Russia to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.

This was stated in an interview with DW by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, Ukrinform reports.

“(The Americans - ed.) are understanding that to end this war, we have to put the pressure on Russia, because Russia is the one who started this war,” she said.

Kallas also noted the resolute stance on Russia pursued by U.S. President Donald Trump.

"President Trump has been very strong in his statements towards Putin," Kallas said. "So I guess we see the picture quite similarly."

According to the EU top diplomat, everybody wants to end this war but the peace must be sustainable.

"Everybody wants to end this war because everybody wants there to be peace. But it's also clear, and that was also what (U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio - ed.) said, it's clear that the peace must be sustainable," Kaja Kallas added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump has said he loves the Russian people and that he does not want to harm Russia. At the same time, he added he would have no choice but to impose "high levels of taxes, tariffs and sanctions" on goods from Russia if Moscow rejects a peace agreement on Ukraine.