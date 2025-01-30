Kashmir brings up Digital Innovation in Agriculture
Date
1/30/2025 12:49:43 AM
(MENAFN) A digital revolution is about to happen in Kashmir, the charming area, using AI as an effective resource for farming strategies.
The Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at Sheri-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and technology is taking the lead in overcoming serious obstacles regarding Agriculture via AI techniques. The head of the center, Showkat Rasool, consider artificial intelligence a tool that can primarily transform agriculture in the area.
Rasool stated to a news agency, "We are integrating this Technology at the community level to help farmers grow larger yields, (in) early detection of diseases, mapping weather patterns and looking for less environmental stress."
Kashmir, where over two thirds of the economy relying on agriculture in addition to most of its residents are actively or passively engaged in farming, is considerably taking advantage of digital agriculture developments.
