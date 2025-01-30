Greeting King On Birthday: House Says Jordan Continues Its Modernization Drive

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra) -Speaker and MPs of the Lower House of Representatives extended their congratulations to King Abdullah II on the occasion of his 63rd birthday, wishing him continued and wellness.In a statement Thursday, Speaker Ahmad Safadi, said Jordan marks this dear occasion, pledging to continue the Kingdom's comprehensive modernization process under the King's rein, which could harbinger a "large" national project that enhances the nation's development in all fields.Recalling the "great" achievements made since His Majesty the King assumed his constitutional powers, Safadi said the King devoted his efforts to building Jordan's institutions, which empowered the country to achieve political, economic and administrative modernization.Safadi added that this endeavor mainly aims to expand the base of popular participation in decision-making and achieve comprehensive development in various sectors, and raise services provided to citizens.Noting Jordanians "full" support to the King's leadership, he indicated that "their cohesion in a solid front is the way to achieve Jordan's resilience, which always proved its robust capability to tackle challenges."