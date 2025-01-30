Government To Establish International Football Stadium Within Four Years

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra) – Prime Jafar Hassan announced on Thursday that the will immediately implement King Abdullah II's directives to establish an international meeting the highest standards.In a post on the X platform, Hassan stated that necessary measures will be taken promptly to ensure the stadium serves as the foundation for a modern and advanced Olympic sports city. The project's initial phases are set to be completed within the next four years as part of the broader plan for the new city.Hassan's announcement came in a message to His Majesty on the occasion of his 63rd birthday. He further noted that the government is finalizing the city's plans and will reveal further details in the coming months.