Government To Establish International Football Stadium Within Four Years
Date
1/30/2025 2:02:47 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra) – Prime Minister
Jafar Hassan announced on Thursday that the government
will immediately implement his majesty
King Abdullah II's directives to establish an international football Stadium
meeting the highest standards.
In a post on the X platform, Hassan stated that necessary measures will be taken promptly to ensure the stadium serves as the foundation for a modern and advanced Olympic sports city. The project's initial phases are set to be completed within the next four years as part of the broader plan for the new city.
Hassan's announcement came in a message to His Majesty on the occasion of his 63rd birthday. He further noted that the government is finalizing the city's plans and will reveal further details in the coming months.
MENAFN30012025000117011021ID1109150101
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.