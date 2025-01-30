Foreign Minister Discusses Syrian Refugee Issue With UNHCR Chief

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra) – Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi met on Thursday with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi to discuss ongoing cooperation on the Syrian refugee crisis and the impact of developments in Syria.During the meeting, Safadi emphasized the need to create the conditions necessary for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees. He reiterated that the ultimate solution to the refugee issue lies in ensuring their safe and voluntary return to Syria.