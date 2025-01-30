Jordan Extends Condolences For Victims Of U.S. Aircraft Collision
Date
1/30/2025 2:02:44 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra) -- The Ministry
of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs has expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government
and people of the United States following the tragic collision between a passenger plane and a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. The incident resulted in multiple fatalities, injuries, and missing persons in the Potomac River.
In a statement, Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Sufian Qudah conveyed the Kingdom's deep sympathy and solidarity with the U.S. during this difficult time, offering heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, as well as safety for those still missing.
MENAFN30012025000117011021ID1109150099
