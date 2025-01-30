Jordan Extends Condolences For Victims Of U.S. Aircraft Collision

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra) -- The of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs has expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the and people of the United States following the tragic collision between a passenger plane and a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. The incident resulted in multiple fatalities, injuries, and missing persons in the Potomac River.In a statement, Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Sufian Qudah conveyed the Kingdom's deep sympathy and solidarity with the U.S. during this difficult time, offering heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, as well as safety for those still missing.