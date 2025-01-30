King Directs Government To Build New International Football Stadium
1/30/2025 2:02:46 PM
Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra) -- his majesty
King Abdullah II has directed the government
to build a new international football Stadium
to serve the Kingdom's sports and youth sector.
His Majesty also directed the government to develop the sports facilities at Al Hussein Youth City, Jordan's first sports city, in addition to continuing to develop other sports facilities in the capital and other governorates.
The directives come in line with Royal support for sports and youth and in recognition of the achievements of Jordanian athletes, as the King stressed that the Nashama (the brave ones), who have raised Jordan's flag high in various international forums, deserve the utmost support from the government, including through the provision of quality sports facilities.
