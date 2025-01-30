Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates And Presents 32Nd NAI Awards 2025 At NDMC Convention Centre

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India – The 32nd Newspaper Association of India (NAI) Awards 2025, a prestigious ceremony recognizing the most prominent journalists and achievers of the year, was held at the NDMC Centre, New Delhi. The event was inaugurated by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida City and Chancellor of AAFT University, who also presented the awards to the distinguished recipients.



The event was graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Dr. Ali Achu, Ambassador of Algeria, alongside notable personalities such as IAS officers Dr. Rakesh Kumar and D.P. Bhalla, and former Member of Parliament Parvesh Verma.



In his keynote address, Dr. Sandeep Marwah spoke about the dynamic transformation of journalism over the years. He reflected on its evolution from traditional print journalism to a diverse, multi-platform domain that now includes digital, electronic, and social media. Despite the changing landscape, he emphasized the unwavering dedication of journalists to societal welfare.“Journalists continue to serve as the conscience of society, adapting to new challenges while remaining committed to truth and justice,” Dr. Marwah remarked.



Dr. Gururaj Nagathan, President of the Newspaper Association of India, highlighted the global influence of Indian media and its reputation for upholding freedom of the press.“Indian media stands as a beacon of democracy, making significant contributions to politics, industry, and society. Its freedom and impact are exemplary,” he stated during his address.



Vipin Gaur, General Secretary of NAI, passionately underscored the integral role of media as the“fourth pillar of democracy.” He urged the journalistic fraternity to remain steadfast in its mission to shape India's narrative with honesty and courage. His thought-provoking words,“Either I will become history or I will make history, for the sake of journalists,” resonated deeply with the audience, encapsulating the resilience and determination of the profession.



The NAI Awards 2025 celebrated excellence in journalism and honored individuals who have made significant contributions to their fields. The evening was a testament to the power of media in shaping public opinion and fostering democracy.



The program concluded with a vote of thanks, leaving attendees inspired and motivated to uphold the values of truth and integrity in their work.



