Jordan Red Crescent Launches $2.2M Water Initiative To Support Communities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra) – The Jordan Red Crescent National Society (JNRCS), in partnership with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), has launched a transformative 3-year project with the aim of supporting Jordan's water-stressed communities.The initiative will be supported by regional funding from KOICA of USD 10.6 million (covering Jordan, Iran and Yemen) and an additional USD 760,000 from the IFRC. USD 2.2 million from the project will be allocated to Jordan.During a ceremony at JNRCS headquarters, the initiative was officially announced in the presence of Korean Ambassador to Amman, Kim Pil-woo. The project, spanning 2024–2026, will be implemented in Irbid, Mafraq, and North Shuna with the support of KOICA and IFRC, targeting communities facing severe water stress.President of the JNRCS, Mohammad Hadid, said: "We will work hand in hand with local communities, IFRC, and KOICA to strengthen community capacity and implement sustainable water management practices in Southern Shuna District. Our goal is to mitigate water conflicts and build resilience, ensuring a secure future for the community."KOICA, representing the Government of South Korea, reaffirmed its commitment to tackling water insecurity as a pathway to regional stability and development. The Korean Ambassador stated: "Through this transformative 3-year initiative, the IFRC, in partnership with the Jordan Red Crescent and KOICA, aims to prevent and reduce water-related stress, tensions, and conflicts at the community level. This project is dedicated to creating sustainable and lasting solutions in water-stressed and fragile regions like Jordan, Yemen, and Iran, where conflict, poverty, and environmental degradation exacerbate water security risks.""The IFRC is committed to supporting local communities in severely water-stressed regions. In Jordan, we aim to develop joint responses to water challenges by improving water services, resource management, and ecosystems while fostering stability and peace," said Atta Durrani, IFRC Head of Delegation in Jordan.