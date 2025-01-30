PM, UNHCR Chief Discuss Syrian Refugee Support

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra) – Prime Jafar Hassan met on Thursday with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, who is visiting Jordan as part of a regional tour that includes Syria, Turkey, and Lebanon, all of which host Syrian refugees.Hassan emphasized the strong partnership between Jordan and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in delivering essential services to refugees.He reiterated the need for continued international and donor support for host countries and highlighted the importance of creating conditions for the voluntary and safe return of refugees to Syria.Discussions also underscored the critical role of UNHCR in ensuring sustainable assistance for refugees in host countries while facilitating their return.Grandi, in turn, expressed UNHCR's appreciation for Jordan's ongoing efforts in hosting Syrian refugees.He confirmed that the agency is working on a comprehensive plan to support both returning refugees and host nations.