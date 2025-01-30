Exciting News: Digital Currency Group Launches New Crypto Mining Subsidiary

(MENAFN- Breaking) Digital Currency Group has announced the formation of a new subsidiary called Foundry. This move comes as the company seeks to strengthen its mining operations and provide more support to miners in North America.

Foundry aims to streamline the process for institutional miners to access mining equipment, hosting, and financing. This new subsidiary will also offer consulting services to help miners navigate the evolving landscape of mining operations.

The CEO of Foundry, Mike Colyer, expressed excitement about the venture, highlighting the potential for Foundry to become a leader in the mining industry. With its focus on transparency and efficiency, Foundry hopes to attract top-tier miners and contribute to the growth of the mining ecosystem.

Digital Currency Group's decision to establish Foundry underscores its commitment to advancing the mining sector and promoting decentralization. By offering a range of services to miners, Foundry aims to drive innovation and foster a more robust mining community in North America.

