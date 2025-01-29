Iraq Rejects Attempts To Displace Palestinians: FM

(MENAFN- IANS) Baghdad, Jan 30 (IANS) Iraqi Foreign Fuad Hussein said that Iraq rejects any attempts that aim to displace the Palestinian people.

Hussien's remarks came during a phone call with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, during which they discussed developments in Palestine after the ceasefire and ways to enhance joint coordination to support the Palestinian people, according to a statement issued by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry.

Hussein reaffirmed Iraq's stance in supporting the Palestinian cause, emphasising the importance of unifying efforts to enhance their resilience on their land, the statement said.

Hussein stressed - according to the statement - "Iraq's firm position in supporting the Palestinian cause, stressing the rejection of any attempts aimed at displacing the Palestinian people and the importance of unifying efforts to enhance their steadfastness on their land."

He pointed out that "Iraq will continue to exert maximum efforts to ensure that the Palestinian file and support for the rights of the Palestinian people are at the forefront of the priorities of the agenda of the Arab Summit that Baghdad will host this year."

For his part, the Palestinian Foreign Minister expressed - according to the statement - his deep appreciation for Iraq's supportive stances towards Palestine, praising the fraternal relations between the two countries, and stressing the importance of continuing cooperation and joint coordination in various fields, Xinhua news agency reported.

US President Donald Trump proposed last week to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt and Jordan.