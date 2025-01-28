New Terminal Complex To Be Built At Heydar Aliyev International Airport
Date
1/28/2025 8:10:54 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“Heydar Aliyev International Airport served a record number of
passengers last year, exceeding seven million. Analysis conducted
by the Ministry of Digital Development and transport indicates that
this number will continue to grow, and it was proposed to build a
new terminal complex at the airport, Azernews
reports.
I have also provided my support for this initiative,“ President
Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting focused on transportation
issues.
The head of state said: "The project and feasibility study for
the new terminal complex are now being developed. Work on this has
already begun, and it will enable us to accommodate future
passenger numbers. In other words, we will become an international
hub for air transport."
MENAFN28012025000195011045ID1109138392
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.