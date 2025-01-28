عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
New Terminal Complex To Be Built At Heydar Aliyev International Airport

New Terminal Complex To Be Built At Heydar Aliyev International Airport


1/28/2025 8:10:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Heydar Aliyev International Airport served a record number of passengers last year, exceeding seven million. Analysis conducted by the Ministry of Digital Development and transport indicates that this number will continue to grow, and it was proposed to build a new terminal complex at the airport, Azernews reports.

I have also provided my support for this initiative,“ President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting focused on transportation issues.

The head of state said: "The project and feasibility study for the new terminal complex are now being developed. Work on this has already begun, and it will enable us to accommodate future passenger numbers. In other words, we will become an international hub for air transport."

MENAFN28012025000195011045ID1109138392


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search