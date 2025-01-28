New Terminal Complex To Be Built At Heydar Aliyev International Airport

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Heydar Aliyev International Airport served a record number of passengers last year, exceeding seven million. Analysis conducted by the of Digital Development and indicates that this number will continue to grow, and it was proposed to build a new terminal complex at the airport, Azernews reports.

I have also provided my support for this initiative,“ President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting focused on transportation issues.

The head of state said: "The project and feasibility study for the new terminal complex are now being developed. Work on this has already begun, and it will enable us to accommodate future passenger numbers. In other words, we will become an international hub for air transport."