AFU Prevent Loss Of Positions In Kharkiv Region Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Ukraine's Defense Forces successfully repelled Russian in Vovchansk, preventing loss of positions in Kharkiv region. The fiercest battles continue in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Ukrinform, Nazar Voloshyn, Spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of (OSGT), reported this on Telegram .

"Throughout the past day in the Kharkiv sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces units successfully repelled enemy attacks in Vovchansk. In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy stormed our positions near Dvorichna, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Pishchane, while in the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Kopanky, Makiivka, Terny, Zelena Dolyna, Zarichne, and Kolodiazi. No loss of our positions was allowed," Voloshyn informed.

According to him, the occupiers' offensive actions near Bilohorivka in the Siversk sector were also unsuccessful.

Voloshyn added that, supported by artillery, the enemy continues assaulting the Ukrainian positions in the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors.

"Heavy fighting continues in the urban areas of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. Nearly 140 artillery attacks targeted our fortifications in Chasiv Yar, while more than 80 artillery strikes hit Toretsk. Near the settlement of Bila Hora, the enemy attempted an attack with armored vehicles. However, thanks to our UAVs, an enemy tank and IFV were destroyed, while another tank and two armored personnel carriers were damaged. In the direction of Shcherbynivka, the enemy used vehicles to transport personnel. A column of five vehicles was destroyed before reaching the deployment line," the spokesperson reported.

The Pokrovsk sector remains the hottest along the entire front line. Without significant use of armored vehicles, the Russian forces carried out assaults near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Myroliubivka, Sukhyi Yar, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Bohdanivka, Dachne, and Ulakly. Intense fighting occurred in Lysivka, Kotlyne, Zelene, Nadiivka, Shevchenko, and Yantarne. The Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted heavy personnel and equipment losses on the enemy, with measures taken to prevent any deterioration of the tactical situation, Voloshyn emphasized.

"Our defenders are courageously holding positions in the Novopavlivka sector. Here, the enemy attacked in Velyka Novosilka and near Kostiantynopil and Rozdolne. Heavy defensive battles continue," Voloshyn said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to January 28, 2025, amount to approximately 833,000 personnel, including 1,380 over the past day.