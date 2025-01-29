Lakers Legends Michael Cooper And Robert Horry Talk Advancing Health Equity Through Athletics At Arab Health

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)

Arab hosted the first Lakers and UCLA Health Experience in the Middle East.



UCLA Health serves as the official team physicians for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Lakers, Chargers and Sparks and is the official healthcare provider for USA Basketball. Attendees learned about the groundbreaking work being done in sports and how Lakers and UCLA Health are advancing health equity through the power of athletics.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates,January 2025: The exclusive Lakers and UCLA Health Experience concluded today at Arab Health, where it brought together global healthcare leaders, sports icons, and medical pioneers to highlight the role of sports medicine in supporting the physical health of top athletes and advancing health equity through the power of athletics.

Hosted for the first time in the Middle East, this two-day invite-only event featured seven-time NBA Champion Robert Horry and five-time NBA Champion Michael Cooper alongside UCLA Health's experts.

During the Lakers and UCLA Health Experience at Arab Health, attendees gained unique insights into the cutting-edge work of UCLA Health. UCLA Health serves as the official team physicians for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Lakers, Chargers, and Sparks and is the official healthcare provider for USA Basketball. Attendees learned how this multidisciplinary team combines medical expertise with innovation to empower athletes while advancing global healthcare equity.





Reflecting on the importance of medical care during his career, Horry said:“I was very blessed because, in the 16 seasons I played, I only got injured twice. The first time, a player fell on me, and I strained my medial collateral ligament. The injury happened on a Friday, and I was already getting rehab by Monday. I walked into rehabilitation on crutches, and they told me to lose the crutches.

“As an athlete, you put your trust in the doctors and physical therapists to get you back out there, and I think about that moment often-how they got me back to playing. It wasn't just about getting me back on the court; they taught me little things to ensure I never needed to see them again. After that, I never experienced anything physical that stopped me from playing because I was given preventative measures to take care of myself.”

UCLA Health has been a leader in healthcare innovation for over 60 years and is consistently ranked among the best in the US. Through its International Services division, it has extended its expertise to over 130 countries, forging relationships that make world-class care accessible to diverse communities.

Michael Burke, UCLA Health's Chief of International and Business Development Services, said:“The partnership with the Lakers is very important for UCLA Health. We are not just about sports medicine – a lot happens between the Lakers, UCLA Health, the community, and now the global community. Over the past year, we expanded our relationship beyond the US. This partnership is all about treating our players but also about bringing the level of care we provide to the Lakers to the broader global community.”

While the Lakers and UCLA Health Experience has drawn to a close, Arab Health's 50th-anniversary edition continues at the Dubai World Trade Centre until Thursday, 30 January 2025. The event, which connects over 3,800 exhibitors and 60,000+ attendees from 70+ countries, remains a global platform for healthcare innovation, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing.

About Arab Health:

Arab Health is the largest healthcare event in the Middle East and is organised by Informa Markets. Established 50 years ago, Arab Health provides a platform for the world's leading manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors to meet the medical and scientific community in the Middle East and subcontinent.

Arab Health Congress is reputed for delivering the highest quality Continuing Medical Education (CME) Conferences to medical professionals in the region.

Arab Health 2025 will take place from 27 – 30 January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.