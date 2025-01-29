Moe Reported To Zelensky On Work Of Ukrainian Energy System

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of Herman Halushchenko reported to President Volodymyr Zelensky on the work of the Ukrainian power system.

The head of state said this in a message , Ukrinform reports.

“There was a report of the Minister of Energy today. It was about the work of our power system - its restoration and development. I am grateful to each and every person in the energy sector who is doing everything for Ukraine to live. And regarding our work with the European Union, with our neighboring countries in the EU: it is important that we maintain our position - always constructive - we can help partners who really need it, and we are grateful to everyone who helps us, who helps Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

Video: Office of the President

He noted that“Europeans need a sense that the common energy market, common systems and projects provide real benefits to Europeans.”

As Ukrinform reported, on January 16, during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko spoke about cases of corruption in the energy sector , but assured that they were“individual” and that company management was doing everything possible to identify and stop such offenses.

Photo: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine