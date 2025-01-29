Moe Reported To Zelensky On Work Of Ukrainian Energy System
Date
1/29/2025 7:09:42 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of energy Herman Halushchenko reported to President Volodymyr Zelensky on the work of the Ukrainian power system.
The head of state said this in a video message , Ukrinform reports.
“There was a report of the Minister of Energy today. It was about the work of our power system - its restoration and development. I am grateful to each and every person in the energy sector who is doing everything for Ukraine to live. And regarding our work with the European Union, with our neighboring countries in the EU: it is important that we maintain our position - always constructive - we can help partners who really need it, and we are grateful to everyone who helps us, who helps Ukraine,” Zelensky said.
Video: Office of the President
He noted that“Europeans need a sense that the common energy market, common systems and projects provide real benefits to Europeans.”
Read also:
Ukraine spends about $670M on electricity imports in 2024 – DiXi Group
As Ukrinform reported, on January 16, during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko spoke about cases of corruption in the energy sector , but assured that they were“individual” and that company management was doing everything possible to identify and stop such offenses.
Photo: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
MENAFN29012025000193011044ID1109145983
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.