Trump Steps Up Fight Against Illegal Migrants: 709 Azerbaijanis On List
1/29/2025 7:09:32 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Trump has stepped up the fight against illegal immigrants living
in the country.
Azernews reports with reference to reliable sources that among
them are 709 Azerbaijani citizens.
It is reported that these individuals will be detained and
deported to the country.
It should be recalled that Donald trump signed an executive
order on the deportation of illegal immigrants in America and the
deprivation of their citizenship rights on January 20, the day he
took office.
Although this did not please a number of institutions and people
without citizenship status in the country, Trump considered this
decision important for the future of the country and the safety of
its citizens.
