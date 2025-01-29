About 20,000 Russian Military Targets Hit: Achilles Battalion Has Become Regiment Of Unmanned Systems

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The battalion of Achilles unmanned aerial systems of the 92nd Assault Brigade named after Ataman Ivan Sirko has been reorganized into the 429th separate regiment of unmanned systems as part of the Ukrainian Army.

This was announced by its commander Yuriy Fedorenko on , Ukrinform reports.

“The Achilles battalion of unmanned aerial vehicle strike systems of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade was scaled up into the 429th separate regiment of unmanned systems as part of the Land Forces of Ukraine. For two years we have been successfully performing combat missions with the help of unmanned systems. During this time, we have destroyed and engaged about 20,000 legitimate enemy military targets. When the regiment is fully staffed, we will be able to achieve such results within a year!” said Fedorenko.

According to the commander, in less than three years, Achilles has gone from a rifle company to a separate regiment of unmanned systems, during which time the unit has hit and irrevocably destroyed 19,853 enemy targets. It would take six Red Squares to accommodate all the enemy's defeated forces and assets, Fedorenko said.

Video: Commander of the 429th separate regiment of unmanned systems“ACHILLES”

He also announced a large-scale recruitment campaign.

“Today we are opening vacancies for UAV pilots, navigators, technicians, engineers and representatives of other professions, both combat and rear,” said the commander of the 429th Separate Air Force Regiment.

One can join the unit either through mobilization or by signing a contract.

The commander noted that transfers from other military units are also possible, and candidates with the status of a combatant are also accepted.

As reported, Yuriy Fedorenko spoke about plans to quadruple the size of the Achilles unmanned aerial vehicle battalion by turning it into a regiment in the Ukrinform project“Commanders of Our Victory.”

In January 2025, the Achilles battalion, together with the guardsmen of the Bureviy Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine and paratroopers of the 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade, repelled several mechanized attacks by the enemy in the Kupiansk direction.

On September 26, 2024, the Achilles attack battalion of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade stopped about 50 units of enemy armored vehicles with paratroopers moving towards the villages of Kolisnykivka and Kruglyakivka (Kupiansk direction).

Photo: Facebook page“Achilles”