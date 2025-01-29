NG Spox: Enemy Actively Engages Infantry In Chasiv Yar Area

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy is trying to actively engage infantry groups in the Chasiv Yar area.

According to Ukrinform, National Guard spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk said this on television.

“We see that over the past week, starting last week, the enemy has significantly intensified in the Kramatorsk sector, in particular in the area of Chasiv Yar. We see that the enemy is actively trying to engage infantry groups and armored in the area of Stupochky, south of Chasiv Yar ,” said Muzychuk.

He noted that in the Kramatorsk sector Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy assaults over the last day, most of them were aimed at the Chasiv Yar area.

According to him, the enemy has increased the number of personnel involved in infantry assaults, including motorized rifle units, airborne regiments and special forces battalions.

“We also see that in order to strike the city, the Russians use not only aviation and artillery, but also effectively engage their unmanned aerial vehicles,” Muzychuk said.

As reported, 91 combat engagements have been registered at the front since the beginning of the day, fighting is still ongoing in four sectors, most of them in Pokrovsk and Lyman.

