Former US Sen. Menendez Charged With 11 Years In Prison Over Corruption
Date
1/29/2025 7:09:32 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Former U.S. Senator Robert (Bob) Menendez (D-N.J.) was sentenced
to 11 years in prison in a bribery case, Azernews reports, citing
media outlets.
To recall, on July 16, 2024, a New York court found Menendez
guilty of a total of 16 counts, including bribery, financial fraud,
obstruction of justice, and acting as a foreign agent. His arrest
is scheduled for October 29. Menendez initially had to face 222
years in prison.
As mentioned in his biography, Robert Menendez is an American
lawyer and politician who served as the senior United States
senator from New Jersey, a seat he had held back in 2006. Last
year, he was accused of receiving bribes and expensive gifts
together with his wife of Armenian descent, Nadine Menedez.
The court said Menendez's wife, Nadine was also charged with the
listed items. However, her trial was postponed indefinitely due to
her illness.
Bob Menendez's career record is almost full of service to his
beloved Armenian society and anti-Azerbaijani activities, which
certified him as staunch pro-Armenian. Besides, Menendez is also a
sponsor of media outlets focused on Islamophobia and strong
criticism regarding Azerbaijan.
MENAFN29012025000195011045ID1109145980
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.