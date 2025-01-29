Ukrainian Border Guards Use FPV Drone To Sink Russian Boat On Southern Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters from the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service have used an FPV drone to destroy a Russian motorboat on the southern front.

The border agency released a of the operation on its website , Ukrinform reports.

Video: Press service of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service

"In the south, pilots of 'combat birds' from the State Border Guard Service continue to weaken the offensive capabilities of the occupiers by targeting and destroying their vessels. As a result of a precise FPV drone strike, a Russian motorboat was set on fire and subsequently sank," the report said.

First photo: screenshot from the video