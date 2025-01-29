Ooredoo Fetes Partners At Nojoom 15Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ooredoo marked the 15th anniversary of its Nojoom loyalty programme with a partner appreciation event Wednesday in Doha.

Ooredoo's marketing communications senior director Sabah Rabiah al-Kuwari and chief consumer officer Mustafa Peracha expressed gratitude to Nojoom's partners and reaffirmed Ooredoo's commitment to strengthening these partnerships.

Fifteen outstanding partners were honoured. The 'Customer Choice Award' was given to QNB, Starlink, Qatar Airways Privilege Club – Avios, Qatar Islamic Bank, and Al Rayan Bank.

The recipients of the 'Excellence in Customer Satisfaction Award' were Magrabi, Al Jazeera Perfumes, FNAC, Salam Stores and Studio, and Village Markets, while the 'Customer Engagement Leader Award' was bestowed on Family Food Centre, Dukhan Bank, Qatar International Islamic Bank, Joyalukkas, and Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

The event also marked the culmination of the Nojoom Shopping Festival held from November 28 to December 31, 2024. Winners from the shopping festival and Instagram Reel contests were also celebrated during the event.

