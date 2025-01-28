Fatwa, Legislation Dept. Organizes Training In Collaboration With French Council Of State

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 28 (KUNA) - The Fatwa and Legislation Department organized its first training program on Tuesday, in collaboration with France's Council of State, as part of the cooperation protocol signed between the two sides in March 2022.

The Head of the Fatwa and Legislation Department, Salah Al-Majed, told KUNA that the program aims to exchange specialized information and documents in addition to develop expertise in issues of mutual interest, particularly those related to public law and administrative jurisprudence.

The cooperation also includes organizing joint studies, seminars, conferences, and workshops between the two institutions, he added.

Al-Majed stressed the Fatwa and Legislation Department's commitment to organizing training programs designed to empower its employees, enhance their professional skills, improve their performance, and increase their efficiency in their respective areas of responsibility.

He also emphasized the importance of establishing a legal culture and professional principles to achieve the public interest.

The program featured a lecture by Jean-Yves Ollier, a member of the French Council of State, and was attended by several agents, counselors, and technical members from the department. (end)

aa







MENAFN28012025000071011013ID1109138096