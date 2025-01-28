Erdogan’s signing of 27 agreements captures significant attention

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s signing of 27 agreements during his March 2024 visit to Baghdad has captured significant attention, especially agreements on security and the development road project, which hold both regional and international significance. However, key powers such as the United States, Iran, and Israel have expressed caution regarding this growing relationship. Notably, Erdogan’s visit took place prior to the latest developments in the Syrian conflict, marking a shift in regional dynamics. With new geopolitical shifts occurring, the visit of Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan to Baghdad has taken on added importance. Fidan’s discussions with Iraqi officials, including the President, underline the growing significance of Turkey's realignment in the region, leveraging the influence it gained post-Syrian revolution.



The discussions covered several key issues, one of which is the "development road" project. Initially under consideration for some time, this project is now gaining traction due to the geopolitical changes in Syria. Sources suggest that Syria might join the development project, which involves Turkey, Iraq, the UAE, and Qatar. The project aims to connect Iraq’s Faw Port to Syria’s M5 highway, ultimately creating a trade route from Syria through Turkey to Europe via Gaziantep and Hatay, facilitating faster, cost-effective land and sea transport. This shift in the project’s route is seen positively by Ankara, as it reduces operational costs, accelerates transit times, and supports Syria’s reconstruction. Baghdad is also expected to welcome the new route, as it addresses ongoing security challenges and economic concerns, including high costs and tensions with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.



The development project was a focal point in Fidan’s talks with Iraqi leaders, especially Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who views it as critical to Iraq’s future development and relations with Europe. However, al-Sudani faces internal challenges, particularly balancing Iraq's relationship with Iran, which has lost its influence in Syria and is wary of a similar shift in Iraq. There is an ongoing debate in Iraq about maintaining an independent stance, free from external influences, including those of Iran, the U.S., and Turkey. Another key issue discussed during Fidan's visit was the restructuring of Iraq-Syria relations. Following the Syrian revolution, Syria has distanced itself from Iranian influence and expressed interest in fostering a positive relationship with Iraq despite the Shiite-led government in Baghdad.

MENAFN28012025000045015687ID1109137919