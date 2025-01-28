Albanian Prime Minister firmly denies reports from Hebrew sources

(MENAFN) Albanian Prime Edi Rama has firmly denied reports from Hebrew sources suggesting that Albania would host 100,000 refugees from Gaza following talks with the US administration. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rama called the claims "fake news," adding that no such proposal had been made to Albania and the country is not in a position to take on such responsibility.



Rama expressed full solidarity with the people of Gaza but emphasized that Albania has not been approached about hosting refugees. He also highlighted Albania’s long-standing recognition of the Palestinian state and its strong diplomatic relations with countries like Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.



The allegations were based on claims by Israeli journalist Amit Segal, who suggested that the Trump administration had been in discussions with Albania about relocating 100,000 Gazans, believing that Egypt and Jordan would refuse to host the refugees. The report also mentioned Albania and Indonesia as potential alternatives.



On Saturday, Trump proposed moving Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, including Egypt and Jordan, due to the ongoing destruction in Gaza from the Israeli conflict. However, Jordan, Egypt, and the Arab League, along with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, rejected these suggestions, reaffirming their support for the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

