Barca Defender Andreas Christensen Out For Three Weeks With Injured Calf

(MENAFN- IANS) Barcelona, Jan 28 (ANS) FC defender Andreas Christensen will be out of action for around three weeks after suffering an injury to his right calf during Monday's training session, the La club announced on Tuesday. Last week, Christensen was medically cleared to return after missing over five months with persistent Achilles issues that have plagued him for the better part of two years.

The Danish international has made just one appearance this season, in the opening game of the league season against Valencia in Mestalla. Following that game, Christensen was diagnosed with an Achilles problem that kept him out for several months.

The centre-back has made a total of 75 appearances for Barca, scoring four goals.

In their first league game of 2025 at the Estadi Lluis Companys on Monday Barca put seven goals past Valencia after coming from a despairing run of three consecutive defeats at home.

In the Champions League, Barcelona are through to the last 16 after beating Benfica 4-5 with a comeback that seemed impossible with the team losing 4-2 after 77 minutes on Wednesday.

Hansi Flick's side picked up the three points they needed to qualify for the next phase of the competition and avoid the playoffs. In their final Champions League game of the group stage, they will play against Atalanta on Thursday (IST).