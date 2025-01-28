Eastern Front Sees 11 Clashes Since Day-Start Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, there have already been 11 clashes with the enemy in the eastern operational zone, the enemy has conducted 360 shelling on Ukraine's Defense Forces positions.

According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of (OSGT) reported this on Telegram .

"Throughout the current day, there have already been 11 clashes with the enemy in the eastern operational zone. The enemy's forces continue to shell the positions of our defenders. Only today, in the area of responsibility of Khortytsia OSGT, 11 kamikaze drone strikes have already been recorded. The enemy has carried out 360 shellings of our forces' positions," the statement reads.

In addition, it was noted that yesterday, in the area of responsibility of Khortytsia OSGT, there were 124 clashes with the enemy. The enemy launched four airstrikes on the Ukrainian positions and settlements, using 10 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 487 kamikaze drone strikes. Over the past day, the Russian aggressor carried out 4,053 shellings of the Ukrainian forces' positions in the eastern operational zone.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to January 28, 2025, amount to approximately 833,000 personnel, including 1,380 over the past day alone.