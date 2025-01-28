Neena Gupta Reveals How She Deals With Negative Thoughts

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Veteran Neena Gupta recently posted an insightful on her social media, opening up about how she deals with negative thoughts.

In the video, Neena shared her perspective on the popular advice of "thinking positive," addressing the challenges many face when trying to stay positive during difficult times. She pointed out the common advice people give - "think positive, don't think negative, live in the present, don't think about the past" - and highlighted how it doesn't always work when you're in pain or going through tough situations.

In the clip, the 'Badhaai Ho' actress could be heard saying,“People always say think positive, don't think negative, live in the present, don't think about the past, but it doesn't work that way. Now, tell me, what should I do to think positively-dance, jump, sing? They just say 'think positive,' but it doesn't happen when you're in pain. I thought, don't just think.”

Gupta added,“Don't give your mind any time to think. Keep yourself busy with something. I listen to Audible, watch something, read a book, or cook. Do something, because if you stay free, negative thoughts will come-nobody tells you that. So, try it.”

Sharing this video, Neena captioned the post,“Sach kahun toh.”

A few days ago, the actress dropped a playful video of her where she was seen instructing her team to record a short video, as people don't like long ones. Alongside the video, the actress wrote,“Morning Masti.”

On the professional front, Neena has an exciting year ahead, with several promising projects lined up, including“Metro... In Dino,”“Pachhattar Ka Chhora,” and“Hindi Vindi.”

Recently, she made her Malayalam debut with the OTT series“1000 Babies,” where she portrayed the character of Sara Ousep, a former nurse with a mysterious and dark past.