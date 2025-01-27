Kuwait PM Receives First Deputy PM, Chief Of Public Investigations Department

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad received on Monday at Bayan Palace First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, along with Director General of the Public Investigations Department, Major General Dr. Faisal Al-Mukrad.

They presented to His Highness the Prime Minister, the department's newly appointed deputy directors Saad Al-Mutairi, Reem Al-Mousa, and Bassam Al-Mashouh.

The Prime Minister expressed his wishes for their success in their new roles, reaffirming the government's full commitment to the rule of law and ensuring justice.

The meeting was also attended by Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, Head of His Highness the Prime Minister's Diwan. (end)

onm







MENAFN27012025000071011013ID1109133006