Thousands Of Displaced Palestinians Return To Northern, Central Gaza Amid Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) On the 10th day of the ceasefire in Gaza, thousands of displaced Palestinians returned to the central and northern regions of the Gaza Strip. They used the coastal Rashid Street after Israeli forces withdrew from the Netzarim Corridor.

Palestinian resistance factions hailed this return as a symbolic victory for the people and a clear sign of failure for Israel's efforts to displace them.

Meanwhile, international and Arab reactions have continued to oppose US President Donald Trump's proposal to displace Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt and Jordan. reiterated the plan on Monday night, claiming that both Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II would accept the relocation of Gaza's residents to their countries.

On Monday, the United Nations expressed its opposition to this plan, voicing concern over the potential displacement of Palestinians.

In a related development, an Egyptian official denied that President Al-Sisi had spoken with Trump about the displacement plan, despite Trump's earlier statement. The official called on the media to ensure accuracy, particularly during such a sensitive time in the Middle East.

Trump had claimed that he discussed the relocation with Al-Sisi and King Abdullah, expressing hope that both leaders would accept some of Gaza's residents. However, Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs quickly refuted these claims.

The Arab League also firmly rejected Trump's proposal. Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit emphasized the League's unwavering support for Egypt and Jordan's positions, reiterating that any plans to displace Palestinians would be firmly opposed.

Aboul Gheit stated on Monday:“The Arab League firmly supports the positions of Egypt and Jordan, which reject proposals aimed at displacing Palestinians.”

He emphasized:“The Arab stance is unwavering against the displacement of Palestinians from their land, whether in Gaza or the West Bank. The Arab alignment behind Egypt and Jordan's position is clear and unambiguous. Any proposals to displace the rightful owners of the land are rejected, and there is no merit in discussing them.”

In a similar vein, Al-Azhar issued a statement on Monday night, condemning all attempts to displace Palestinians. The statement called these efforts unjust and aimed at allowing Israeli occupation forces to consolidate control over Palestinian land.

“We express our categorical rejection of all plans and attempts to displace Palestinians from their land. Such actions are unjust and serve to enable the occupying entity to seize their homeland and resources, especially after more than 15 months of crimes and massacres committed by this entity in Gaza, which are unmatched in modern history.”

Al-Azhar, the world's leading Islamic authority, reaffirmed that Gaza is Palestinian land, and no foreign power will succeed in taking it. Al-Azhar emphasized that the struggles faced by Gaza's residents were part of a larger effort to erase history and falsify facts, backed by international complicity.

“Gaza is Arab Palestinian land and will remain so until Allah inherits the earth and all who dwell upon it. The occupying forces and their supporters are attempting to steal this land through violence, destruction, and the shedding of innocent blood. They have become adept at distorting history and erasing facts in the face of unprecedented global complicity,” the statement read.