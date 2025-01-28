Nearly 90% Of Poles Support Ending Social Benefits For Ukrainians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The majority of Poles believe Ukrainians should be denied child benefits under the "800+" program if they are not working or paying taxes in Poland.

This is according to a surve by the IBRiS center for Rzeczpospolita, Ukrinform reports.

When asked, "How do you view the statement, raised during the election campaign in Poland, about linking the payment of '800+' benefits to Ukrainians with employment and tax contributions in Poland?" 88% of respondents supported the proposal. Meanwhile, 3.2% opposed it, and 5.6% were undecided.

Restrictions on social benefits for Ukrainians are supported by 88% of voters from the current left-liberal coalition and 92% of supporters of right-conservative opposition parties.

As reported by Ukrinform, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk backed a proposal by the ruling Civic Coalition's presidential candidate, Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, to tie child benefits under the "800+" program for foreigners to employment and tax contributions in Poland.

Trzaskowski has repeatedly emphasized during campaign speeches that he advocates for ending "800+" benefits (a monthly payment of about $200 for all children under 18 in Poland) for Ukrainian families who do not work or pay taxes in the country. Tusk noted that the government would urgently review this proposal.

Currently, child benefits under the "800+" program are paid to all families in Poland, including foreigners, with no additional requirements.

The first round of Poland's presidential elections will take place on May 18, with a possible second round on June 1. Currently, Trzaskowski is the leading candidate to become the next president of Poland.

Poland is currently home to over two million Ukrainians, about one million of whom arrived following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.