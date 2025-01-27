Robotic Biopsy Devices Analysis By Product, Application, End-User, And Region: Global Market To Grow By $1.5 Billion By 2034



North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of cancer, widespread adoption of advanced robotic technologies, significant healthcare expenditure, and the presence of key market players driving innovation and availability of robotic biopsy devices.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness of early cancer diagnosis, growing investments in advanced medical technologies, and the rising prevalence of cancer in densely populated countries such as China and India. For instance, Insight Medbotics, a medical technology business that combines the precision of robots with the accuracy of MRI, is happy to announce two nominations to its Clinical Advisory Board in July 2024.

By product, the instrument & accessories segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global robotic biopsy devices market in 2024 owing to the increasing utilization of consumable and reusable components required for each procedure, driven by the rising volume of robotic-assisted biopsy surgeries globally.

For instance, in June 2024, RevelAi Health and Zimmer Biomet announced a multi-year cooperation to co-market generative artificial intelligence (AI) products aimed at improving value-based orthopedic care and advancing health equity. As part of this agreement, Zimmer Biomet plans to commercialize RevelAi Health's patient care management platform, which includes a dashboard for care teams and other upcoming products.

This cooperation demonstrates both firms' commitment to leveraging AI technology to promote patient engagement and optimize clinical workflows, thereby addressing gaps in healthcare access and outcomes. Additionally, the system segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the continuous advancements in robotic and imaging technologies, including AI integration and enhanced automation, which improve diagnostic precision and efficiency.

By application, the lung biopsy segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global robotic biopsy devices market in 2024 owing to the rising prevalence of lung cancer and the increasing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic techniques in thoracic oncology.

For instance, Brain Navi Biotechnology's flagship autonomous surgical navigation robot, NaoTrac, will be the main attraction at MEDICA 2024, the largest medical trade show in the world, which will be hosted in Dusseldorf, Germany, from November 11-14, in October 2024. Through its cutting-edge machine vision technology, NaoTrac is poised to transform neurosurgery by improving navigation accuracy and supporting neurosurgeons during intricate procedures. Visitors can visit Brain Navi at Hall 16, Booth D12, to get a firsthand look of this game-changing technology. Additionally, the prostate biopsy segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its increasing adoption in the early detection of prostate cancer, supported by the growing preference for precision medicine and advancements in MRI-guided robotic systems.

By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global robotic biopsy devices market in 2024 owing to the availability of advanced infrastructure, trained professionals, and a high patient volume requiring complex diagnostic procedures.

For instance, in March 2024, "Current State of Intra-/Interobserver Accuracy and Reproducibility in Tissue Biopsy Grossing and Comparison to an Automated Vision System" - Poster #198, a poster presentation at the United States and Canada Association of Pathologists Annual (USCAP) meeting, FormaPath is pleased to announce nToto, a new automated tissue visualization system (ATVS) created in partnership with the Advanced Diagnostics Laboratory at Mayo Clinic. Additionally, the outpatient facilities segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for cost-effective and convenient diagnostic solutions, driven by the trend toward decentralized healthcare and shorter recovery times in outpatient settings.

Report Scope:



Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025-2035

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Product, Application, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players 20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirement.

Key Attributes:

