(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India In an impressive display of prowess, students from Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute brought home a staggering 24 medals (5 Gold, 5 Silver, 14 Bronze) at the recently concluded Incredible Chef Challenge 2024. This national-level competition, held in New Delhi, saw participation from top culinary colleges across the country.

Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute Students Sweep Awards at Incredible Chef Challenge 2024

The achievement is a shining endorsement of Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute's dedication to providing world-class culinary education. Under the visionary leadership of the president Er ACS Arun Kumar, the institution has established itself as a hub for nurturing young talent in the hospitality industry.

As many as 25 students from Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute who participated in the competition demonstrated exceptional skills across nine categories, including Live Pasta Cooking, Artistic Bakery Showpiece, and Cake Decoration. Notably, 16 students secured medals, with several excelling in multiple categories.

Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute's emphasis on holistic education, combined with hands-on training and mentorship, has created a nurturing environment that fosters creativity, innovation, and excellence. The institution's faculty, comprising experienced professionals and mentors, played a pivotal role in guiding the students toward success.

In his comments, Er ACS Arun Kumar, said,“We are incredibly proud of our students' achievement. This success is a testament to our institution's commitment to providing world-class education and training. We will continue to strive for excellence and empower our students to reach new heights.”

For more details, please visit: .

About Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute

Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute is a leading institution for culinary education, offering a range of programs designed to nurture young talent in the hospitality industry. With a focus on holistic education and hands-on training, the institution has established itself as a hub for culinary excellence.