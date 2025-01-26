Dave Franco Reacts To Calls For Luigi Mangione Movie Role: 'I've Never Received More Texts In My Life'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Dave Franco, 39, recently spoke out about the internet's calls for him to portray Luigi Mangione in a film, following the alleged shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Mangione, 26, is accused of murdering Thompson on December 4, 2024, in New York City, in an incident that has captivated public attention.

Franco's unexpected fame

At the Sundance Festival this past weekend, Franco shared how the sudden surge in popularity regarding the potential role took him by surprise. "I've never received more texts in my life about anything," Franco told The Reporter, sitting next to his wife, Alison Brie, while promoting their new horror film Together.

Franco elaborated, "Not just friends - anyone who has my phone number has reached out about it." The actor's comments highlight the unexpected attention he's received following the widespread discussion of the case.

No offers yet for the role

Despite the online buzz, Franco clarified that he has not received any formal offers for the role of Mangione . "No official [offers]," he confirmed, with Brie, 42, pointing out that no official steps have been taken toward casting him for the role.

While a scripted film based on Mangione's life is yet to be announced, documentaries exploring the details surrounding the murder are already in the works.

Documentaries to shed light on the crime

Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney is set to direct a documentary that will delve into the chilling execution of the crime, Mangione's alleged manifesto, and his Ivy League background. According to Deadline, Gibney's documentary will examine the public's apparent indifference to the victim, Thompson, and the moral questions surrounding the murder.