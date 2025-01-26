Nakheel Developments Invests EGP 7Bn, Plans New Project Launch In Q2 2025

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Nakheel Developments has announced that its portfolio has reached EGP 7bn, with plans for further expansion in 2025. The company is set to launch a new project in the second quarter (Q2) of this year and has outlined key objectives for its upcoming investment strategy.

In a press conference, Emad El Tabakh, Chairperson of Nakheel Developments, shared that the company's journey began in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where it successfully completed a diverse portfolio of projects. He revealed that Nakheel is now expanding into the Egyptian market, starting in the Delta region, where it plans to develop a variety of projects, including commercial, residential, administrative, and medical developments.

El Tabakh also highlighted the company's upcoming focus on the New Administrative Capital (NAC), where Nakheel is developing the Trio V and Double Two Tower projects. The company will soon launch a new phase of the Double Two Tower project, the Time Residence Tower.

Maged El Tabakh, CEO of Nakheel Developments, announced that the Time Residence Tower will be managed by Time Hotels, a leading global brand in the management of hotel apartments. Time Hotels operates over 30 hotels across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Morocco, and Egypt, and is recognized for its high occupancy rates and strong rental returns, offering clients an expected rental return of at least 70%.

El Tabakh also shared that 90% of Nakheel's income is reinvested into construction for its ongoing projects. The company is committed to collaborating with trusted, successful partners for the execution of its developments. For the Trio V project in the Downtown area of NAC, Nakheel is working with Archrete Engineering Consultancy for design and execution, Moharram-Bakhoum for design review and site supervision, and MRB for project management and operations.

The Double Two Tower project, located in NAC's Central Business District (CBD), is being developed in collaboration with several leading firms. Meamar Masr Group is handling key aspects of the project, while EFS will manage the administrative and commercial facilities. Time Hotels will oversee the hotel units, with Moharram-Bakhoum also involved in design review and site supervision.

Mohamed Said, Chief Commercial Officer at Nakheel Developments, announced that the Time Residence Tower will feature units ranging from 60 to 83 sqm, spread across a ground floor and 24 additional floors. The company is offering flexible payment plans with options up to 10 years, starting with down payments from 5%, and discounts of up to 20% on listed prices.