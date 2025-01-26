Amir To Visit Oman Tuesday
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will head Tuesday to Muscat on a state visit to the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman.
The visit will address ways to enhance the strong fraternal relations between the two countries in various fields, in addition to discussing a host of issues of common concern.
His Highness the Amir will be accompanied by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, and an official delegation.
