(MENAFN) Donald has recently brought up the name of a largely forgotten president, William McKinley, in a surprising move that has raised eyebrows. McKinley, known for being assassinated and for his less memorable legacy compared to his successor, Theodore Roosevelt, played a significant role in expanding U.S. influence by annexing Hawaii and defeating Spain in the Spanish-American War, gaining control over Cuba, Puerto Rico, and the Philippines. His presidency is often overshadowed by Roosevelt’s more dynamic presence.



Until now, McKinley’s image was only remembered from collector's $500 bills, last circulated in 1945. However, in an unexpected turn, Trump has signed an executive order to restore the name "Mount McKinley" to the peak in Alaska, a title that had been replaced by locals with "Denali" (meaning "The Great One") in 2015 during Barack Obama's presidency. Trump defended the move by stating that honoring McKinley’s legacy reflects his contributions to America's interests, wealth, and expansion.



Alongside the mountain renaming, Trump also renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America," signaling a shift away from political correctness. This nostalgic call to McKinley and the rhetoric surrounding American imperialism reflects Trump’s long-standing views on U.S. dominance and territorial expansion, reminiscent of earlier periods when the U.S. sought to assert itself globally without directly engaging in international conflicts.

