Kejriwal Ki Guarantee: AAP Makes 15 New Promises To Delhi Voters

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Claiming to be the pioneer in using the 'guarantee' concept in politics, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Monday released 15 poll promises under 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee' that include assured jobs for the youth, Rs 2,100 monthly assistance for women, new ration cards and waiver of inflated water and power bills.

Kejriwal also made a new announcement of Rs 1 lakh assistance for marriage of daughters of auto, taxi and e-rickshaw drivers in the national Capital, apart from Rs 10 lakh life insurance for the drivers.

Releasing the final manifesto for the February 5 Assembly election, the former Delhi Chief Minister admitted that he had failed to fulfil his 2020 poll promise of cleaning the Yamuna, providing 24X7 clean drinking water and European standard roads.

“I am admitting that we could not fulfil these works due to Covid-19 and our team's imprisonment. These three works are my dream and in the next five years we will achieve these as we have a plan and adequate funds for them,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal warned voters that the BJP will stop free welfare schemes if it comes to power in Delhi and said,“Pressing 'Jhaadu' button in the coming election will result in a monthly saving of Rs 25,000 for each family in the city.”

“I think many poor families, including those from the middle class, will be forced to leave the city if this saving is stopped,” Kejriwal said, asserting that each family in the city is saving a monthly sum of Rs 10,000 due to free education for kids, Rs 5,000 through the free power scheme, Rs 2,000 from free water, Rs 5,000 because of free healthcare and Rs 2,500-Rs 3,000 due to the free bus travel scheme for women.

Promising that the 'Mahila Samman Yojana' will be implemented in the first Cabinet meeting of the new AAP government, Kejriwal said that 'Jhaadu' is symbolic of goddess of wealth, Laxmi.

“If you press 'Jhaadu' button in the EVM and you have around two women in your family you will get additional Rs 4,000 every month, in addition to the saving of Rs 25,000 every month,” Kejriwal said.

The other promises reiterated in the 15 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee' included end to tanker mafia, free power benefit for tenants, Rs 18,000 per month for priests and granthis, repair of overflowing and blocked sewers within 15 days of government formation and replacement of old sewer lines in one year.

“When I was in jail, they did such a shoddy job and blocked sewers. I will ensure that blocked sewers are repaired on a priority,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also reiterated the earlier promises of financial assistance and scholarship for students from weaker sections of society, free travel for students in DTC buses and 50 per cent concession on their Metro travel, free pilgrimage for the elderly and the Sanjeevani health insurance for all 60-plus residents.

He said all the promises being made as part of 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee' will be in addition to the existing six 'revaris' (freebies) already being offered by the AAP government, including free power, free water, free education, free pilgrimage, free travel for women in buses and free medical care.

The final set of the AAP's poll promises comes two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the BJP's 'Sankap Patra-part 3', offering welfare schemes for a cross-section of voters including women, students, slum dwellers, auto and taxi drivers and middleclass refugee families from Pakistan.

Voting to elect 70 new Delhi legislators will take place on February 5 and results will be declared on February 8. In the outgoing Assembly, the AAP has 62 MLAs and the BJP has eight.

While the AAP is fighting to bag a fourth straight victory, the BJP is trying to return to power after 27 years. In the 2020 election, the ruling AAP's vote share was 54 per cent, BJP's vote share was 39 per cent and the Congress' vote share was 4 per cent.